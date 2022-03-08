PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Federal funding is bringing new school buses to Peoria.

Peoria Public Schools will get a $100,000 grant from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to buy five new buses that are more environmentally friendly, U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-IL) announced Tuesday.

The funding comes from the 2021 Diesel Emission Reduction Act (DERA) School Bus Rebates program, which is giving more than $10 million nationwide to reduce emissions.

“Everything we can do to reduce emissions and improve efficiency is a step worth taking,” said Bustos. “I’m excited to announce that Peoria Public Schools District 150 will be receiving $100,000 in federal funding to help them purchase five new school buses that are more environmentally friendly. Not only will this cut emissions, but it will also help to reduce fuel costs.”