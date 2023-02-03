PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A Peoria County judge set bond Friday for the man accused of making multiple bomb threats at the Peoria Marriott Pere Marquette hotel.

Val Burks, 30, was given a $100,000 bond during his Friday court appearance. Burks was also ordered to have no contact with the Pere Marquette.

Prosecutors said on Jan. 19 and Jan. 28 Burks used different IP addresses and an app to disguise his own phone number while he called the downtown hotel.

They said the first time Burks called the hotel, he allegedly told someone at the front desk “you have five minutes [expletive]”. They said on another occasion he told the front desk that everyone’s lives were in the employees’ hands.

Each time police responded to the threats, they searched and swept the area and found nothing.

During Friday’s court appearance there was still no motive revealed for Burk’s threats, but he did say that he works at a Casey’s Gas Station in Creve Coeur.

Burks is charged with three counts of falsely making a terrorist threat.

His next court appearance is March 2.