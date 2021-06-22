$102,500 grant to bring commissary kitchen to Peoria’s north side

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A new commissary kitchen is in the works for Peoria’s north side.

Buying vacant land and using the space to bring commerce and prosperity back to Peoria’s north end.

“We are at 14 lots and just shy of 3 acres,” said Diaz.

Owner of Urban Acres, Andres Diaz said the idea started off as a family activity and quickly pivoted to growing more than 2,500 pounds of produce for the community.

“My family wanted to do something together to help the community and after the Kroger on Wisconsin closed we heard a lot of people say well we don’t have access to fresh produce,” Diaz said

Now the philanthropic shift brought in another nonprofit. Impact Central Illinois wrote a check to the tune of $102,500 which will help bankroll a commissary kitchen. Leaders at Urban Acres and St Paul’s Episcopal Church said it’ll offer classes to those in the tri-county area on how to properly prepare locally grown foods.

“That’s where we hope to meet that first entrepreneur that wants to come in and is ready to start that journey on opening their own restaurant,” said Diaz.

Leaders at Impact Central Illinois said the idea deserves a shot at materialize.

“Our membership really liked the idea that they were funding, something that wasn’t there before that they were going to be a part of, something from the ground up,” said Impact Central Illinois President, Laurie Weaver.

The commissary kitchen will be called Springboard Kitchen, and leaders aim to be open by late fall.

Urban Acres has its next farmers market this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s located at the Springboard building at the corner of Spring and Monroe in Peoria.