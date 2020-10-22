106 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in tri-county area Thursday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Health Department has reported an increase of 106 cases of COVID-19 and one death in the tri-county area.

The death was a Peoria County woman in her 90s and a resident of Christian Buehler Memorial Home.

Peoria County reported an additional 49 cases, Tazewell County an additional 46 and Woodford County an additional 11.

Currently, Peoria County has 4,397 cases, Tazewell 2,508 and Woodford 590.

There are currently 7,495 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the tri-county area.