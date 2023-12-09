EAST PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The 10th annual Festival of Lights Shop and Stroll took place Saturday afternoon in the Four Corners district of East Peoria.

Ten locally owned businesses participated in the shop and stroll like Relics Gift Shop and Attitudes and Nail Images.

Folepi himself was in attendance and spoke about how East Peoria goes all out for the holiday season.

“We really pride ourselves in really celebrating and cherishing these moments. It’s beautiful to see the smiles on the toddler’s faces and the grandparent’s faces, so we have all ages that are entertained,” said the toy mascot. “Everyone gets excited to see Folepi or Santa Claus or when they get to ride on a carriage, these are unique things that we really do our very best to bring that Christmas spirit alive and well, and here in East Peoria, we’re proud of it.”

Those who spent more than $25 at the participating businesses got a free admission pass to Folepi’s Winter Wonderland.