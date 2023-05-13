PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — PNC Bank and the Peoria Park District partnered up to bring a fun-filled day to the community Saturday afternoon.

PNC held its 10th annual Worldwide Day of Play at Glen Oak Park in Peoria.

Face painting, rock wall climbing, character meets, and bounce houses were all available options for all ages to enjoy.

Event organizer Jenna Weasner said having family-friendly events creates a great sense of community.

“We hope to do it again every year for 10 more years, so it’s a great way for families to come out and enjoy the outside together as a family,” said Weasner.

Attendees also enjoyed discounted admission to the Peoria Zoo and Peoria Playhouse Children’s Museum for $3.

The Peoria Park District’s next event will be Park-A-Palooza and will take place June 8–10.