PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department announced that 11 arrests were made during a directed patrol on Wednesday.

According to a Peoria police press release, in addition to the arrests, two weapons were seized, a stolen vehicle was recovered, 17 tickets were issued and three vehicles were impounded.

Significant events that occurred during the patrol included:

A 17-year-old was taken into custody without incident for an active warrant. During a search, officers allegedly located a loaded handgun and ammunition on the teen. The teen was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a handgun under 21 and the active warrant. He has been transported to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

Officers apprehended a 17-year-old who fled during an attempted traffic stop. He was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a handgun under 21 and traffic offenses. He was transported to the juvenile detention center.

Officers also located an unoccupied stolen vehicle near 3445 West Fallen Oak Lane. No suspect information is available at this time. The incident remains under investigation.

The patrols are part of the department’s Anti-Violence Initiative 2023, the release said.

“Yesterday’s directed patrol resulted in the arrest of 11 people who broke the law,” said Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria said. “These directed patrols are about keeping those committing crimes off the streets of Peoria. Our officers are committed to arresting those who break the law, in order to give our community members a safer city to live in.”

More than 21 officers participated in this patrol, including members from the Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigations Division, Patrol Operations, Criminal Investigations Division (CID), Neighborhood Services Unit (NSU), Illinois State Police (Troop 4) Zone 4 DCI and ISP Air Operations.