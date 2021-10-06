11 local fire departments win Illinois American Water grants

CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WMBD) — More than $92,000 will be shared by at least 90 Illinois fire departments through the Illinois American Water’s 2021 Firefighter grant program.

The program, which was created in 2010, has provided $760,000 to fire and emergency organizations.

There are 11 stations in Central Illinois that were selected to use this grant money to better their fire department this year.

Washington and Peoria fire chiefs are pleased to have been awarded this grant money year after year.

Brett Brown, fire chief for the Washington Fire Department, said, “We have some new recruits that are going through basic firefighter class. The books and workbooks for that are fairly expensive, so we use this grant for a little budget relief that we have budgeted to offset some of those costs.”

“We have previously been awarded this grant,” said Nate Rice, division chief of fire prevention for the Peoria Fire Department. “And we’ve used it for multiple things, from gear to tools to educational materials, which is what we’re using it for again this year.”

The Peoria Fire Department is holding a press conference at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8 to celebrate this win.

Below is a list of the Central Illinois fire departments that won grant money and what they decided to do with it: