$11 million in grants coming to CityLink lead to new upgrades

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Big upgrades are coming to CityLink in downtown Peoria thanks to two giant grants.

$8 million was awarded to use for the current rebuild and renovation of the bus maintenance and operations facilities, while another $3 million was awarded to use for exterior upgrades to the Downtown Peoria Transit Center facility.

“This funding will assist us in continuing to move forward with our maintenance and operations facilities construction project that is currently underway, and with an upcoming exterior upgrade project at the Transit Center,” said CityLink General Manager Doug Roelfs. “This funding is critical in allowing our transit agency to grow and provide the Greater Peoria Area with improved and innovative public transportation services,” continued Roelfs.

CityLink’s original maintenance facility was built in 1978, and according to IDOT, it is one of the oldest bus maintenance facilities in the State of Illinois.

Phase A of the maintenance and operations facilities project includes a new rear paint/body shop, which is currently in progress at the CityLink facilities on Jefferson Avenue. It is expected to be completed in April 2022.

Phase B of the project will begin once Phase A concludes, and includes the demolition of the 1978 garage facility, the construction of a new three-story maintenance building, an operations and administrative building and new visitor parking.

Future upgrades planned for the Transit Center facility on Adams include new benches, striping, and installing new signage.