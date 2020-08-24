11 more students at Illinois Wesleyan University test positive for COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Over the weekend, 11 more Illinois Wesleyan University (IWU) students that originally tested negative for COVID-19 tested positive.

On Monday, IWU officials said they determined the new cases to be connected to the outbreak that occurred last week, which was speculated to be off-campus social gatherings or parties.

With the additional 11 students, the outbreak resulted in a total of 30 students testing positive for COVID-19. 28 of those students live in non-university owned housing while two live in university-owned housing.

10 students tested positive for the virus during universal baseline testing, putting the total number of positive cases for the fall semester at 40. The positivity rate is 2.4%.

Many test-positive students have reported COVID-19 symptoms, while some are asymptomatic. All students who tested positive are either returning home, staying in off-campus housing to isolate, or are isolating off-campus in university-provided quarantine space, consistent with the university’s COVID-19 protocol.

