11 new COVID-19 cases in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County Health Department officials are announcing 11 new positive cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 31 positive cases in the county.

Officials say of those 31, five are isolating at home and one is in the ICU.

Administrator Jessica McKnight says 6 people have successfully recovered from the virus, but is still urging people to stay at home and practice good hygiene, to limit the spread. On Wednesday she told the community to act as if everyone you come in contact with has the virus.

At this time we do not know the ages or genders of the 11 new cases.

Testing for COVID-19 is continuing at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. They can do up to 250 tests per day, leaders say they average around 100.

Those able to get tested are first responders, health care providers, anyone 65 and older, or if you have symptoms of COVID-19.

“We’re doing everything we can to promote this testing facility, it is a regional-based testing site so anyone that meets that criteria we’re encouraging them to come out to the testing site. I couldn’t confirm at this moment if any of those new cases came from the testing site,” said McKnight.

