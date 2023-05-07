PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A total of 11 people were taken to local hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to severe following a rollover crash in Peoria Sunday.

According to Peoria Battalion Chief Jeff Hascall, the crash happened at the intersection of Knoxville and E. Corrington Avenues. Fire crews arrived at the intersection and found a vehicle flipped on its side with someone still inside.

After stabilizing the vehicle, fire crews extricated the person inside.

A total of five ambulances from AMT responded to the crash as well as a mutual aid ambulance from East Peoria.