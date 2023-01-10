Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An 11-year-old boy has been released into the custody of his mother after he stole a car Tuesday morning and was arrested by Peoria Police.

According to a PPD press release, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Indiana at approximately 8:14 a.m. Tuesday in regards to a stolen vehicle.

Officers were advised that the suspect was an 11-year-old boy.

When officers later attempted to stop the stolen vehicle, the driver fled. Officers later found the empty car parked in an alley in the 2200 block of W. Marquette.

Later Tuesday, the child was located and arrested by Peoria Police for motor vehicle theft and numerous traffic offenses. He was then released into the custody of his mother.

