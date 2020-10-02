11-year-old hospitalized, struck in hit-and-run incident Thursday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police confirmed an 11-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle in the area of Knoxville Ave. and E. Corrington Ave. Thursday.

Public Information Officer Amy Dotson said around 2:13 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, officers located the child shortly after arriving and discovered that he sustained serious injuries from the collision. The boy was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Dotson said the vehicle was described by witnesses as a small silver/gray sedan or a small SUV. She said it’s possible the vehicle sustained damage to the front passenger side. Witnesses said the driver was a black male, 20-30 years of age with his hair worn in dreads.

Dotson said the suspect might have turned off Knoxville Ave. onto W. Hanssler Place or another side street headed north or south.

Peoria police are asking anyone who might have seen the crash or anyone with dashcam, residential, or business camera footage that captured any portion of this incident or the flight path of the vehicle to come forward.

This story will be updated.

