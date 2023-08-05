EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — For 11 years, Olivia Pennington and her family have hosted a lemonade stand to raise money for pediatric cancer.

It all started when her brother Nathan was diagnosed with cancer. Thanks to St. Jude, Nathan was able to spend an extra four years with his family before passing away.

His mom, Julie, said he’d be thrilled to see how far their lemonade stand has come since starting it back in 2012.

“Nathan would be amazed,” said Julie. “I had a picture that we were looking at from 2015, and he was counting the money and I think at the time we had raised a few hundred dollars, and last year we made $20,000, and we’ll probably do that again today and that would just blow his mind that we were able to do that.”

She said they’ve raised $13,000 so far this year.