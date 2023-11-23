PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — A Thanksgiving tradition going more than a decade, the Chocolate Turkey Run gave nearly 2,000 people a chance to run or walk through downtown Peoria.

Runners and walkers showed up outside the Peoria Riverfront Museum on NE Water St. to either run three miles or walk one mile. Participants received chocolate turkeys as well as some other chocolate goodies.

Adam White is the Race Director and helped start it back in 2012. He said it’s a great event for the city.

“Thanksgiving is actually the most heavily participated race day in the calendar year when you look across the United States. The fact that we can host our own Thanksgiving Day race right here in the heart of Peoria and have record-setting attendance is absolutely amazing,” he said.

White added that he’s thankful to live in the United States, where people can celebrate Thanksgiving the way they want.

The event was sponsored by ShaZam Racing.