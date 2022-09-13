PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police made their 11th arrest Monday in relation to a fight that occurred in Peoria Stadium on Aug. 26.

According to a Peoria police press release, 18-year-old Marcus O. Neely was arrested for mob action.

During the incident, Peoria stadium was evacuated after school resource officers struck their batons against the metal bench to break up a fight. The sound was misheard by many and caused many people to run from their seats.

Neely has been transported to the Peoria County Jail.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria Police Juvenile Detective Irving at 309-494-8368, tip411 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 309-673-9000.