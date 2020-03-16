11th Judicial Circuit Court only hearing certain cases

Central Illinois (WMBD) — The 11th Judicial Circuit Court is making changes to try and limit exposure of COVID-19.

Starting Monday, the only cases being heard will be criminal felonies, bond hearings, emergency hearings, and juvenile abuse, neglect, or delinquency cases. This particular Circuit Court handles cases in McLean, Livingston, Woodford, Logan, and Ford counties.

“We met on Saturday and thought it was appropriate with our direction from the Illinois Department of Public Health and our local health department and thought it was appropriate to begin to limit persons that had to enter the Law & Justice Center,” says William Scanlon, Trial Court Administrator in McLean County.

Unless your case fits into those categories, officials say don’t come to court.