11th Ledgestone disc golf tournament to create challenging course

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The 11th year of the Ledgestone Disc Golf Tournament returns in Central Illinois from Aug. 5-8.

The largest tournament in disc golf history will compete in 12 different courses throughout the Peoria area, one being the Northwood Black course.

“We built this additional course in Morton called Northwood Black. It is off the charts hard and I’m excited to see them compete there, and you know, score there,” said Tournament Director Nate Heinold.

Paige Peterson, a five-time disc golf world champion, said she is going to improvise.

“Northwoods is a course that you can see 20 times and still not be prepared enough, so I’m choosing to take priority there, especially with it being our final round,” said Peterson.

The tournament is expected to host 1,975 players from across the nation with a projected professional payout of $132,000.

“I want them to leave here and say that it was a fair competition and we got our money’s worth. And every year, that’s the message we get,” said Heinold.

Ellen Widboom, a competitor from Brooksville, FL, said she is in the middle of a disc golf tour and Central Illinois was one of the stops.

“Every day is a new day on the course, whether it’s the weather, the people, the way I’m feeling, fatigue, and emotions. It’s just something new every day, every weekend, and it’s constantly changing and I think I thrive off that,” said Widboom.

A portion of the proceeds will go towards St. Jude’s research hospital.