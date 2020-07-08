12 additional Bradley University jobs being cut after voluntary separation

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Bradley University will cut 12 aff and untenured faculty positions after 60 staff members took the voluntary separation package back in June.

University President Stephen Standifird sent another letter to Bradley employees that stated the 12 staff members will be able to work for the upcoming academic year, but after that their contracts will not be renewed.

The letter read:

Dear Colleagues,

I had previously committed to sharing with you in early July our plans for any additional reductions in personnel in response to our ongoing financial challenges. My goal from the beginning of this process has been to navigate the current crisis in a way that positions the university for long-term success. Survive and then thrive by making decisions that put the university on a path of financial sustainability while being sensitive to the impact on Bradley’s culture.

We began this process with a voluntary separation incentive program as a way of addressing our financial challenges while mitigating the impact on culture. The voluntary separation program was a step in the right direction and the fall enrollment numbers are encouraging. However, we are operating in a disrupted environment with a structural deficit that must be addressed. To address our structural deficit and create a balanced budget moving forward, we are eliminating and additional 12 positions currently occupied by staff and untenured faculty.

The 12 individuals in these eliminated positions will be able to complete the upcoming academic year. However, their contracts will not be renewed at the completion of the 2020-2021 academic year. We will contact the 12 individuals impacted by this change within 24 hours.

I am sensitive to the impact these decisions have on those whose positions are being eliminated. My hope is that the advanced lead time will give these individuals time to plan accordingly. The appropriate supervisors, deans, and department chairs will be made aware of the changes so they may plan accordingly. However, we will not provide a list of eliminated positions out of respect for those individuals being directly impacted.

These remain challenging times. The reduction in workforce combined with adjustments necessary to prepare for being back on campus in the fall add an extra physical and emotional burden throughout campus. This will be a challenging year. We will persevere because we must but it is not lost on me the tremendous effort associated with doing so.

Thank you for the incredible work you have done and will continue to do in the upcoming year as we navigate our current crisis. This is above and beyond anything any of us anticipated coming into the current year. My hope and expectation is that the actions we have taken in recent months will help us survive the upcoming year and put us in position to thrive in the years ahead.

Sincerely,

Stephen Standifird