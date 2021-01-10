UPDATE: Missing 12 and 13-year-old sisters have been located

UPDATE: Gabrielle and Alicia have been located, and are safe.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A mother is asking for help locating two of her daughters that have been missing in Peoria since January 7.

12-year-old Gabrielle Lynn and 13-year-old Alicia Marie Diaz-Royer were last seen Thursday around 11 p.m. walking on foot on Warren St. in Peoria.

Their mother Andrea Royer is trying to get the word out to find her kids as soon as possible.

“I am just trying to get the word out there because someone could see them a not even know they are missing,” Royer said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office at 309-673-4521.