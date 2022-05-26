PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The latest directed patrol in Peoria led to 12 arrests, five vehicles being impounded, and the seizure of two firearms as well as illegal drugs.
Thursday’s directed patrol came as a result of approximately 11 vehicle stops, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth.
Police included two notable incidents from the patrol:
- 1900 blk. of N. Lehman Road: At approximately 12:28 p.m. Officers with the Peoria Police Department’s Patrol Unit and members of PPD’s Special Investigations Division (SID) conducted a vehicle stop at the above location for a traffic violation. When officers approached the vehicle, the rear seat passenger, identified as 20-year-old Eshayah Y. Aguirre struck an officer with the door as he fled from the vehicle. During a brief foot chase, Aguirre drew a handgun from his waistband, but he fell down and dropped the loaded weapon. He was taken into custody and the weapon was seized. Aguirre was arrested for Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Aggravated Battery to Police, Resisting/Obstructing, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Possession of a Defaced Firearm. He was transported to the Peoria County Jail.
- 2000 blk. N. Ellis: At approximately 4:01 p.m. Officers conducted a vehicle stop for an expired registration at the above location. They discovered the driver, 18-year-old Javarion V. Hudson had an expired driver’s license. Hudson was placed into custody while officers conducted a search of the vehicle. A loaded handgun and illegal drugs were found inside. Hudson was arrested for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession of Firearms Ammunition, Possession of a Handgun Under 21 and Traffic Violations. He was transported to the Peoria County Jail.
“Our dedicated officers conducted last night’s Directed Patrol in rainy weather. This only shows how committed the men and women of the Peoria Police Department are when it comes to fighting crime. We will continue to do our part to eradicate illegal drugs and violent crimes from our streets.”
ERIC ECHEVARRIA, PEORIA POLICE CHIEF