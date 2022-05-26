PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The latest directed patrol in Peoria led to 12 arrests, five vehicles being impounded, and the seizure of two firearms as well as illegal drugs.

Thursday’s directed patrol came as a result of approximately 11 vehicle stops, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth.

Police included two notable incidents from the patrol:

1900 blk. of N. Lehman Road: At approximately 12:28 p.m. Officers with the Peoria Police Department’s Patrol Unit and members of PPD’s Special Investigations Division (SID) conducted a vehicle stop at the above location for a traffic violation. When officers approached the vehicle, the rear seat passenger, identified as 20-year-old Eshayah Y. Aguirre struck an officer with the door as he fled from the vehicle. During a brief foot chase, Aguirre drew a handgun from his waistband, but he fell down and dropped the loaded weapon. He was taken into custody and the weapon was seized. Aguirre was arrested for Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Aggravated Battery to Police, Resisting/Obstructing, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Possession of a Defaced Firearm. He was transported to the Peoria County Jail.

2000 blk. N. Ellis: At approximately 4:01 p.m. Officers conducted a vehicle stop for an expired registration at the above location. They discovered the driver, 18-year-old Javarion V. Hudson had an expired driver’s license. Hudson was placed into custody while officers conducted a search of the vehicle. A loaded handgun and illegal drugs were found inside. Hudson was arrested for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession of Firearms Ammunition, Possession of a Handgun Under 21 and Traffic Violations. He was transported to the Peoria County Jail.