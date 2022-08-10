PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police released the results of the directed patrol they conducted Tuesday.

According to a Peoria police press release, officers made 12 arrests, conducted 27 vehicle stops, issued nine tickets, impounded four vehicles and recovered one handgun.

During the directed patrol, officers received information about the location of a juvenile who was wanted for armed robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen vehicle and a burglary warrant from a neighboring county.

The juvenile was taken into custody without incident and was later transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.

There were no reports of stolen vehicles during this patrol.

“I would like to thank all of the officers who spend countless hours investigating and following up on cases that result in arrests. As I have stated before, our officers are committed to making Peoria a safer city for everyone. That is the goal of every police officer who wears a badge,” Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria said.

35 law enforcement officers participated in this patrol, including officers from the Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigations Division, Patrol Operations, Criminal Investigations Division and Neighborhood Services Unit.