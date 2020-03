PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With a third positive COVID-19 case reported in Tazewell County, there are now 12 total confirmed within the Tri-County area.

On Friday, the Peoria City/County Health Department said there are now three cases reported in Peoria, Woodford, and Tazewell counties.

All patients in Peoria and Woodford counties are at home in isolation. Two of the people in Tazewell County are hospitalized and one is at home in isolation.