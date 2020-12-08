12 Days of Carry-out: An effort to support local restaurants, nonprofits for the holidays

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — ‘Tis the season to support local.

The Peoria Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (Discover Peoria) and ArtsPartners of Central Illinois are kicking off a campaign to help 24 of the area’s local businesses and nonprofits for the holidays.

The campaign is called 12 Days of Carry-out. MacKenzie Taylor, executive director of Discover Peoria, said the campaign makes it easier to support local restaurants and nonprofits at the same time.

“Shopping and dining local right now is really important for investing in our community it not only builds economic growth but also strengthens our social connections,” Taylor said. “This campaign will allow for local restaurants and nonprofits to continue to thrive.

Starting Thursday, residents are encouraged to order carry-out from one of 12 participating local restaurants and specify that it’s for 12 days of carry-out. To help spread the support around, 20% of the restaurants’ proceeds will go to a local nonprofit.

“It’s all for a great cause,” Taylor said. “It’s incredibly difficult times right now so it’s really important that we show our support to these local restaurants.”

It’s support for restaurants like Dac’s Smokehouse where the owner, Matthew White, said this campaign is a much-needed gift.

“All of us independent restaurants need as much help as we can get,” White said. “Giving to a nonprofit is a no-brainer we want to help them too.”

Taylor said certain restaurants and nonprofits are linked together during the 12 days.

For example, ordering carry-out from Dac’s Smokehouse on Wednesday, Dec. 16 will also support Foster Pet Outreach. Ordering carry-out from Thyme Craft Kitchen & Bar Friday, Dec. 11 will support the Peoria Ballet.

“To pair us up with a restaurant, it’s going to give people a little bit back more what they would normally have so a lot of people would normally go to dinner and then go to a show, so this way you can still do that,” Wendy Thomasson, executive director of the Peoria Ballet, said.

Taylor wrote in a press release the highlights of the 12 days will include virtual performances from local arts organizations on select nights in December.

“On Friday, December 11, order carry-out from Thyme and join the Peoria Ballet with Central Illinois’ favorite holiday tradition, The Nutcracker performed by the Peoria Ballet. The cost to stream the performance is $20 and available at https://vimeo.com/ondemand/peoriaballetnutcracker,” Taylor wrote.

“On Saturday, December 12, grab your carry-out from Industry Brewing Company and watch the Corn Stock Theatre production of Curtain Call. It will be an evening of music, dance, poetry, and more. Stream the event online at www.cornstocktickets.com. The cost is $20-$25,” Taylor wrote.

“On Saturday, December 19, order carry-out from Rhythm Kitchen Music Cafe and then join the special televised performance of the concert A Season of Hope by the Peoria Symphony Orchestra at 8 p.m. on WTVP Create 47.4,” Taylor wrote.