12-year and 7-month prison sentence for Pekin man possessing methamphetamine

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Pekin man has earned a 151-month sentence in the Bureau of Prisons, followed by 8 years of supervised release, for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Daniel W. Dawe, 48, was a passenger in a car stopped for a traffic violation on or about Nov. 5, 2019, according to evidence presented to the court at sentencing. Due to his parole status, officers searched Dawe and found several baggies of suspected ice methamphetamine hidden in his possession. According to a lab report, the methamphetamine weighed 17.584 grams and was 100% pure.

Dawe acknowledged he had been released from prison roughly six months earlier, in June 2019. Since his release, he had bought approximately eight ounces of ice methamphetamine. Dawe was on supervised release for the state of Illinois when he committed the crime.

In a written plea agreement, Dawe pleaded guilty to the sole count of the indictment on June 25.

As a result of Dawe’s prior 2012 conviction for robbery, a serious violent crime, he had been incarcerated for a minimum of 10 years to life, supervised for a minimum of eight years, and fined a maximum of $8 million.

U.S. Marshals have been holding Dawe since his arrest on Nov. 5, 2019. Pekin Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated this case.