PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 12-year-old has been taken into custody after shots were fired and a vehicle stolen on Monday evening.

According to a Peoria Police Department (PPD) press release, officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert of 7 rounds fired in the area of Sheridan and MacQueen. They located a gunshot victim bleeding from the head. The injury was a graze wound and not considered life theatening.

Officers learned that the adult male victim had seem a family member’s stolen vehicle in the area, and began to follow in another vehicle. It was at this point that occupants of the stolen vehicle fired shots at the vitcim.

Early Tuesday morning, at approximately 5:16 a.m., officers located the stolen vehicle in the area of Charlton and Adrian Hinton. Officers attempted to perform a traffic stop, but the occupant(s) of the stolen vehicle fled the scene.

The vehicle was located unoccupied near Warren and Aiken later Friday morning.

A 12-year-old was taken into custody in connection with the stolen vehicle. The juvenile was arrested for motor vehicle theft and transported to Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police did not specify whether the 12-year-old was involved in the shooting prior to police locating the vehicle.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.