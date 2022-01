UPDATE (10:07 p.m.) — According to a post from the Missing Person Awareness Network Emily Buchen has been located.

MASON CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has reported a missing 12-year-old in Mason City.

According to the post, Emily Buchen was last seen on Dec. 28.

Buchen has brown hair, hazel eyes, and is about 5’4″ tall.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Mason City Police at 217-482-3630.