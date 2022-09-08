PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinoisans will soon have the opportunity to get a glimpse inside life from more than 120 years ago.

The Hale Memorial Church in Peoria was demolished in August. While doing so, a time capsule was found.

“I don’t think anything like this has ever happened in Peoria as far as this old of a time capsule possibly… so it has a huge significance for the Peoria area,” said Greg Birkland, president and CEO of KDB Group.

The copper box was placed inside the church’s cornerstone when it was dedicated on September 20, 1900, but could be even older.

“Before Hale Church was built in 1900, there was a pre-existing Hale Church which was built in 1868. And we’re under the assumption that the time capsule is coming from 1868. It was transferred over to the new building,” said Birkland.

Birkland said the time capsule will be opened at the Scottish Rite Theater on September 20 at 1 p.m.

“I think it’s fitting we’re carrying on the memory of Hale Church and what it was about by doing a dedication and opening on the date they actually placed that time capsule in the cornerstone,” he said.