WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Nine people got an early wake-up call Saturday when their home caught fire just after 4 a.m.

Members of the Peoria Fire Department arrived at the 1800 block of W. Bradley Avenue for a report of a three-story home on fire. Upon arrival, they saw fire blowing out of a second-story window.

Crews later found the fire broke through the second floor and was in the walls, attic space, and roof area of the third story.

All occupants were able to escape prior to the arrival of the fire department. A fire investigator has currently deemed the cause of the fire as accidental.