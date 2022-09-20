PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 34-year-old Peoria man will spend a total of 126 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release after being sentenced for selling meth and carrying a firearm.

Raphael Thompson, 34, of Peoria was sentenced consecutively to 66 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute at least five grams of methamphetamine and 60 months for possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

During Thompson’s sentencing hearing, law enforcement officers disclosed that they investigated him for drug sales and obtained a search warrant for his home on East Arcadia in Peoria.

During the search, officers found a loaded Jimenez Arms .380 caliber handgun with defaced serial numbers, 55.6 grams of a substance containing 31.1 grams of pure methamphetamine, 5.17 grams of crack cocaine, 30 methamphetamine pills, and a digital scale. Crack cocaine and a ”molly” pill were found in Thompson’s possession, and he admitted to selling them.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Thompson was indicted in March and has since been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service. He pleaded guilty on May 11.

Those who possess five grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it face prison sentences ranging from five to 40 years, as well as supervised release terms ranging from four years to life.

Possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking is punishable by five years to life in prison and five years of supervised release. A fine of up to $250,000 may also be imposed.