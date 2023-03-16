EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The 12th Annual Bon Appetit will take place on Thursday at the Par-A-Dice in East Peoria.

The event is hosted by EP!C, a Peoria organization that employs people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The theme for this year is “urban decadence” featuring celebrity chef and restauranteur Fabio Viviani, who appeared on Top Chef seasons five and eight.

Viviani will provide live Italian food demonstrations to a sold-out crowd, including Italian-style chilled corn soup and burrata with tomato jam.

But Viviani said the event is about much more than food.

“I hope they understand that there is a lot more to be done for people with needs in their communities. It is always good when your having fun, cause tonight is a fun night, but that is because we are getting together to help a certain group of people,” he said.

There will also be silent and live auctions. The goal is to raise $200,000.

All proceeds benefit EP!C, which has an annual operating cost of $20 million, according to Ashley Schreck, director of marketing at EP!C.

Viviani, who is based in Chicago, operates more than 50 restaurants across the country.