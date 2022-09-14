PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested a teen Tuesday who they believe is the last suspect involved in a fight that happened at the Peoria Stadium on Aug. 26.

Public Information Officer Semone Roth confirmed a 15-year-old was arrested for mob action in relation to the fight. This arrest comes just one day after police arrested 18-year-old Marcus O. Neely for the same crime.

During the incident, Peoria stadium was evacuated after school resource officers struck their batons against the metal bench to break up a fight. The sound was misheard by many and caused many people to run from their seats.

The teen was taken to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center. They were a student at District 150.

Police are still investigating the incident, and those with more information are encouraged to contact Peoria Police Juvenile Detective Irving at 309-494-8368, tip411 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 309-673-9000.