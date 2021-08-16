12th Tee It Up for the Troops event takes place at Mounty Hawley Country Club

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Monday, Central Illinoisans picked up their golf bags to support those who have served.

The 12th Tee It Up for the Troops event took place at Mount Hawley Country Club in Peoria.

Veterans and active military members were treated to a free breakfast, lunch, dinner, and a round of golf.

Funds donated by sponsors also go to local charities that assist servicemen and women.

Organizers say the event is a way to thank you for the sacrifices service members make.

“To recognize them for what they’ve done in the past is our mission, and to take care of their family if they have needs. So everything that we do again is about giving a day of golf to the veterans and active duty,” said Jeff Kolbus, chairman of Tee It Up for the Troops-Illinois.

Kolbus says there was a waiting list of about 150 for Monday’s golf outing, and those individuals will receive priority for next year’s Tee It Up for the Troops.