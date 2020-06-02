13 adults, three juveniles arrested related to looting in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department has arrested 13 adults and three juveniles related to the late Monday-early Tuesday looting, violence, and vandalism.

The BPD deployed teams of officers in response to the potential looting across the city. At approximately 10 p.m., a large crowd gathered at Eastland Mall following a post on social media directing people to engage in a “Parking Lot Party.” Approximately 200 people attended the gathering initially but many of them left the area after an unknown subject broke out a store window at the mall.

At approximately 11:30 p.m., the BPD said a group of approximately 100 people returned to the mall in a caravan of vehicles – stopping near the Kohl’s. Shortly after they arrived, one man broke off from the group and damaged a squad car’s windshield with others throwing rocks and other projectiles at officers. As this was taking place, police said several people broke the glass on the front of the store, entered, and began looting the store.

Officers utilized a non-lethal chemical gas to disperse the crowd while also making arrests of looters.

Seven arrests were made at 12:05 a.m. Tuesday for burglary, mob action, and looting at the mall:

Charles J. Foster, 27, Bloomington

Maya M. Pizano, 20, Dubuque, Iowa

Tamika N. Foster, 24, Bloomington

Joseph D. Matthews, 39, Normal

Stephanie L. Lancaster, 37, Bloomington (additional charge of endangering the life of a child)

Kenleia R. Sims, 27, Normal (additional charge of resisting/obstructing a police officer)

At approximately 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers located and arrested Micah L. Pacquette, 22, of Bloomington at his residence. During the arrest, officers located and seized stolen property. Pacquette was arrested for mob action, aggravated battery, burglary, two counts of criminal damage to property, and possession of stolen property.

All of these charges stemmed from the incident in the morning.

At approximately 12:25 a.m., part of the anti-crime team responded to a shots fire call in the 900 block of IAA Drive. Officers then located a business at 812 IAA Drive being burglarized. The three suspects saw the officers and attempted to flee.

One suspect fled on foot. The two others tried to drive away but crashed the vehicle on IAA Drive. Both the driver and passenger attempted to flee on foot.

All three suspects were caught and arrested. The arrests include:

Darrius Robinson, 27, Normal (reckless driving, burglary, resisting/obstructing a peace officer)

Donald Jackson, 23, Normal (burglary, resisting/obstructing a peace officer)

Roosevelt D. Woods, 23, of Bloomington (obstructing identification, burglary, resisting/obstructing a peace officer)

Six arrests were then made at a traffic stop at 3 a.m. Officers saw a vehicle with no taillights and stopped the vehicle near Empire St. and Prospect Rd. As a result of the traffic stop, officers located stolen merchandise and rocks.

Arrested were:

A 16-year-old female from Bloomington

Two 17-year-old males from Chicago

Kalyia G. Washington, 18, Streamwood, Illinois

Lance M. Monden, 19, Chicago

Kintrell Williams, 19, Chicago

The majority of these subjects are local or have ties to local subjects, according to the police department.

