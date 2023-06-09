PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police conducted a directed patrol detail on Thursday.

According to a Peoria police press release, 42 vehicles stops were conducted, resulting in:

15 tickets

13 arrest

Two weapons in which one was stolen

Three cars impounded

One significant event that occurred during a traffic stop was officers chasing down a 17-year-old suspect that fled out of a car carrying a handgun.

Police conducted a traffic at 2400 N Elmwood. When the vehicle came to a stop, the rear passenger immediately exited and fled out on foot while holding a handgun. After a brief foot chase, officers apprehended the teen in the 2400 block of North Gale.

Officers located a loaded firearm and a second magazine a few feet away from where the suspect was taken into custody.

The vehicle fled the stop and has not been located.

“This is another example of how successful our Directed Patrols are. As a result of

last night’s efforts, two illegal handguns were seized. Ridding our streets of illegal

guns and violent offenders is the goal of this department and my continued promise to

you.” -Chief Eric Echevarria

The incident is still under investigation.