PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is reporting 13 arrests during directed patrol Monday.

According to a Peoria police press release, during the directed patrol officers made 13 arrests, conducted 18 vehicle stops, issued five tickets and impounded two vehicles.

Two major incidents were reported during the detail:

Officers were conducting surveillance on a wanted subject, 30-year-old Duran K. Gladney. Officers observed Gladney entering a vehicle and driving to a nearby business, where officers approached him and brought him into custody without incident. He was arrested for aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. 3 counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card and driving on a suspended license. Gladney has been transported to the Peoria County Jail.

At approximately 7:14 p.m. Monday, officers were conducting surveillance on a wanted subject, 33-year-old Adrin D. Terrell, who officers observed entering a vehicle and drive away. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop at Corrington and Wisconsin Avenues, but the vehicle fled. Later, the vehicle stopped and Terrell fled on foot. He was eventually caught and brought to the Peoria Police station to be interviewed. Terrell was arrested for aggravated battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, no FOID and domestic battery. Terrell was also arrested for domestic battery, criminal damage to property and battery (22-540) and for an active Peoria County warrant. He has been transported to the Peoria County Jail.

There were no Shot Spotters during the detail, no reported motor vehicle thefts, and one stolen vehicle was recovered.

The directed patrols are part of Peoria police’s Anti-Violence Initiative.

“The men and women of the Peoria Police Department work long hours to make sure these Directed Patrols are successful. The goal of these patrols is to rid our streets of criminals, drugs, and illegal weapons. That has been the focus of this Anti-Violence Initiative from the very beginning, and that is still our focus today,” Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria said.

Members of the Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigations Division, Patrol Operations, Criminal Investigations Division, Neighborhood Services Unit and Traffic Unit all participated in this directed patrol.