CHICAGO (WMBD)– The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced that 13 counties are at a medium community level for COVID-19 this week.

This is in contrast to 12 a week ago. No counties are at a high level for the second week.

Locally, Peoria, Tazewell Mason, Fulton and Marshall County are all at the Medium community level.

“I am once again pleased to see COVID-19 community levels remain relatively low,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. “As we enter the spring season, I encourage Illinois residents to discuss their risk for serious illness with their medical provider and perform safe public health practices to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

As of last night, 840 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 104 patients were in the ICU and 26 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. The preliminary seven-day statewide case rate is 65 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Illinoisans.