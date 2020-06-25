13 members of Peoria Bomb Squad sentenced

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 13 members of the Peoria gang known as “Bomb Squad” were sentenced in federal court.

The defendants were convicted on charges including federal racketeering conspiracy under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO). Under the RICO statute, the jury found, that from 2013 to the present, members and associates of Bomb Squad engaged in acts of violence, including murder, attempted murder, assault; and arson, to protect itself, its members, and associates from rival gangs and to protect the standing and reputation of Bomb Squad.

Among the convicted are Eugene Haywood (life plus 10 years), Torieuanno White (40 years), Ezra Johnson (37 years), Lloyd Dotson (35 years), Keith Gregory (30 years), Jahlin Wilson (29 years), Lance Washington (28 years), Raevaughn Rogers (20 years), Kenwan Crowe (20 years), Mytrez Flora (20 years), Kentrevion Watkins (19 years), Andre Neal-Ford (14 years), Sherman Williams (12.5 years).

These sentences are appropriate and should send a message to others that violent, lawless behavior will not be tolerated. We will continue our efforts with federal, state and local partners to reduce violent crime by using all available resources, including federal RICO statutes that target dangerous groups in our communities. There is no higher priority than keeping our communities safe.” U.S. Attorney John Milhiser

The charges are the result of an ongoing investigation by an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, a partnership of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies working together to identify, disrupt and dismantle drug trafficking organizations and violent street gangs.

“The severity of these sentences sends a strong message to these defendants that we will not tolerate their terrorizing the community with violence. We are grateful to our law enforcement partners and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for their commitment to this important investigation and prosecution.” ATF Special Agent in Charge Kristen deTineo of the Chicago Field Division

