LASALLE COUNTY (WMBD) — Illinois State police said 13 people were transported to the hospital after a boat fire near Seneca, Saturday afternoon.

Police said the explosion happened at approximately 4:26 p.m at Spring Brook Marina in LaSalle County.

The Illinois State Police, Seneca Police and Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Conservation Police responded to the incident.

Officials said the boat had 17 occupants at the time and 13 of them were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

They said one individual from the boat was life flighted to an area hospital with serious injuries and one marina employee was also transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The IDNR Conservation Police is the lead agency in the investigation.