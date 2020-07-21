13 people shot in downtown Peoria Sunday, NAACP addresses incident offering resolutions

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Early Sunday morning, Peoria Police said 13 people were shot at the Peoria Riverfront. Police said it was the result of a dispute between groups of people.

Monday, the Peoria Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People addressed the incident.

NAACP president, Marvin Hightower, is reminding people that pandemic is not over and gathering in a group of nearly 200 people is unacceptable. Hightower wants the community to be mindful and take responsibility for their actions.

He highlighted multiple resources within the area like the Urban League, Carver Community Center, and UnityPoint. Hightower said those organizations can lead you down the path toward creating a better life. Although resources are available, he said people must be willing to change and want to change. He mentioned how hard civil rights icons, Rev. CT Vivian and U.S. Congressman John Lewis fought to move the African American community forward.

“Our icons are dying and we’re killing our future so I mean it’s an unfortunate situation and we need to be mindful of life and it’s really life and death and you don’t get to come back and bullets don’t have names anyone could have been hit,” Hightower said.

Hightower said Rep. John Lewis, who died Friday, always said you have to maintain hope. He said the incident on Sunday could have caused people to lose hope in the community, but he suggests we keep hope alive, adding things will get better.

The young adults of the NAACP Peoria Chapter met tonight to offer resolutions for gun violence in the city.