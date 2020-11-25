133rd annual Santa Claus Parade to take place Friday, concept adapted for COVID-19 restrictions

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Area Community Events will sponsor the annual Santa Claus Parade. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event has been adapted to become a drive-by parade.

Floats will line up and remain stationary as follows for drive-thru viewing purposes from 9-10 a.m.

Parade floats will face southbound in the southbound lanes on Main Street to Monroe. The remainder of the parade floats will be on Monroe in the southwest bound lanes to Fayette Street.

Motorists will be able to drive past the “parade” starting at Jefferson and Main and continue to travel northbound on Main Street in the northbound lanes. Motorists will then proceed northeast on Monroe to Spalding and disembark the stationary parade.

No candy, flyers, or merchandise will be passed out during the “parade”.

At 10:15 a.m., the drive-thru portion of the parade will end and the floats will travel southwest onto Jefferson and disembark at Liberty.

Traffic will be delayed in the listed locations (approx. 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.):