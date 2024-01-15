PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Fourteen people were taken to the hospital after a carbon monoxide leak was detected at Philippi-Haggenbuch in Peoria.

Limestone Fire Protection District Fire Chief Dale Hoerr said the patients were taken to the hospital due to a broken head exchanger in the furnace that had put off carbon monoxide in the office area of the manufacturing business.

HVAC workers are checking out the scene. One furnace was cleared and the second-floor furnace was shut down.

The shop area of the building was not affected, said Hoerr.

