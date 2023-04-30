PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested a 14-year-old boy Friday who they said had a loaded firearm on him that he tried to discard while evading officers.

Public Information Officer Semone Roth said police were called to the intersection of W. McBean Street and W. McArthur Highway just before 6:20 p.m. Friday for a large group of juveniles fighting.

When officers arrived, they found a group of juveniles standing outside, but no one was fighting. However, the 14-year-old immediately fled the scene on foot.

As police chased him, the teen discarded a fanny pack while running away. As he tried to jump a fence, police were able to catch the teen.

Inside the fanny pack was a loaded firearm.

The teen was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center. He is facing charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon under 21, and resisting arrest.

Those with any information regarding any violent crimes are encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.