14-year-old Bloomington boy facing 4 charges in connection to December shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington teenager is now in custody as part of a shooting investigation, police said.

On Dec. 27, 2021, just before 7:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 700 block of E. Wood St. for a report of a shooting. Officers located a 16-year-old victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was given medical attention by the Bloomington Fire Department then transported to Carle BroMenn Medical Center where he was considered to be in serious but stable condition.

Monday, Jan. 3 at about 9:30 a.m., a 14-year-old boy was arrested at his home as part of the investigation.

Officers also found an illegal, stolen, and defaced gun at the home. The boy was then transported to the McLean County Juvenile Detention Center, where his preliminary charges are aggravated battery with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, and defacing identification marks for a firearm.

“The men and women of the Bloomington Police Department are committed to solving violent crimes in this

city, as well as preventing future shooting incidents. Their diligent effort led to the arrest and recovery of

another illegally possessed firearm, the fifth of 2022. It is very unfortunate this tragedy occurred, but I am

grateful this incident did not result in the loss of life. Our thoughts are with the victim and his family and we

wish him a speedy recovery,” said Chief Jamal Simington.

The circumstance(s) surrounding the incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information should contact BPD Detective Kevin Raisbeck at 309-434-2593 or by email at KRaisbeck@cityblm.org. Those with info can also contact BPD Detective Curt Maas at 309-434- 2534 or by email at CMaas@cityblm.org.