UPDATE: (2:45 p.m.) — Saying the actions of a 14-year-old boy were not the sign of a young child, Peoria County’s top prosecutor has asked a judge to try him as an adult.

State’s Attorney Jodi Hoos said in a statement the boy “shot (the victim) multiple times, execution-style, in broad daylight for all the world to see. Those are the actions of a cold-blooded adult killer and that’s exactly how my office will treat him.”

Hoos’ office filed a petition in the juvenile division of Peoria County Circuit Court and will have a hearing on their motion to transfer the case to adult court on Oct. 5.

The boy’s age, 14, makes the case not an automatic transfer under state law. Rather, the judge must consider several factors before making a decision.

Hoss’ office said in the statemen that 14-year-old “pulled out a gun and shot and killed Dahvie P. Brown-Bey,17, in front of several bystanders, including a 10-year-old and a 13-year-old.”

A video, her office said, showed the defendant firing four shots at Brown-Bey, three of them were fired at his head from point-blank range.

This story will be updated

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of another teenager last month on Peoria’s East Bluff.

Peoria police announced that the boy was arrested Monday evening after officers saw him walking near the intersection of Perry and Hancock streets.

The boy, whose name is not being released as he’s a juvenile, was booked into the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center on a single count of first-degree murder.

On Aug. 22, Dahvie Brown, 17, was found shot near the intersection of East Kansas Street and North Wisconsin Avenue. There, the boy was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

His death was the city’s 15th homicide of the year. Since then, three more deaths have been added to the total.

For now, the boy’s case will likely go to the juvenile division of Peoria County Circuit Court. Prosecutors could ask a judge to move his case from there to the adult felony division.

The stakes are high as a move to adult court could mean a possible prison sentence of up to 40 years. Staying in the juvenile system means the case is sealed to the general public, and any imprisonment would end at the boy’s 21st birthday.

Normally , first-degree murder carries a 60-year maximum but rulings by the Illinois Supreme Court in the past have capped what a juvenile can face.