OTTAWA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 14-year-old boy died Saturday, a day after he was found drowning at a LaSalle County campground.

Sheriff Adam Diss reported that shortly after noon on Friday, July 28, his deputies went to the Hi-Tide Campground in Leland, a small village in the northeastern portion of the county. There, they found the boy who was taken by ambulance to Valley West Hospital and later flown to Ann & Robert Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago.

The following day, Saturday, July 29, the sheriff was told the boy had died.

The matter is under investigation by the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.