GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — A 14-year-old has been reported missing in Galesburg.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Raheem Crowder was last seen on Jan. 7.

Crowder has brown hair, brown eyes, and is about 5’3″ tall.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Galesburg Police at 1-309-343-9151.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.