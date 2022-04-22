BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A 14-year-old from Bloomington will be tried as an adult for a shooting that injured another teenager in December.

According to court records, Justin Lewellen faces 10 charges including reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, aggravated battery/great bodily harm, and firearm without a valid foid card.

His name has been released due to him being tried as an adult.

On Dec. 27, 2021, police responded to the area of E. Wood St. in Bloomington for a reported shooting. There, officers found a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound.

The teen was taken to a local hospital in serious but critical condition and survived.

Lewellen was initially arrested on Jan. 3 2022 in his home. Officers found an illegal, stolen, and defaced gun at the home. He was then transported to the McLean County Juvenile Detention Center

Lewellen will be back in court on May 6 for an arraignment.