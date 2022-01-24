14-year prison sentence for ‘one of the most prolific’ meth dealers in Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman has earned a 168-month federal prison sentence, followed by five years of supervised release, for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Donna N. Mark, 39, was arrested with more than $21,000 and nine pounds of ice methamphetamine that she planned to sell in Central Illinois. U.S. District Court Judge James E. Shadid called Mark “one of the most prolific” drug dealers at the sentencing hearing.

Judge Shadid revealed Mark had a relatively short criminal history and positive upbringing but revealed she struggled with drug addiction during her 30s.

Based on the number of drugs and cash she had in her possession, Judge Shadid said she was a drug dealer of “extraordinary” proportions.

On March 2, 2021, a Morton police officer was conducting warrant checks at the OYO Hotel in Morton when they found Mark there. Mark gave the officer a fake name, and eventually, the officer contacted her again, along with two others she sold drugs to.

After giving police the fake name, Mark tried to switch hotel rooms and hide ice meth in the hotel toilet tank, an investigation revealed.

Law enforcement was able to seize 8.2 pounds of ice methamphetamine from the toilet tank, an additional 818 grams of ice methamphetamine, $21,578.95 in cash, drug paraphernalia, 71.3 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, and a small amount of heroin and THC wax.

Mark’s methamphetamine was 99% pure according to lab tests conducted by the DEA.

Mark was on probation in Tazewell County for two methamphetamine-related felonies at the time of the offense and had an active warrant at the time, public records show.

In March 2021, Mark was indicted for drug offenses, and in August 2021, she pleaded guilty. Mark has been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals since her arrest.

Additionally, the court ordered the forfeiture of $21,578.95 seized during the arrest.

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute carries statutory penalties of 10 years to life in prison, a five-year-to-life term of supervised release, and a fine of up to $10 million.

The Morton Police Department and Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case, with the assistance of the Tazewell County State’s Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Katherine G. Legge represented the government in the prosecution.

“This case results from the great work and collaboration of the Morton Police Department and Drug Enforcement Administration to keep this highly-addictive drug off the streets of Tazewell and surrounding counties,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Katherine G. Legge. “This highly potent, readily available drug brings out the absolute worst in people and wreaks havoc in our communities. Our focus to keep communities safe by disrupting drug dealers at the top of the food chain will continue.”